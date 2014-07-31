James Franco Attempted To Break Stephen Colbert Out Of Character Last Night

James Franco appeared on The Colbert Report last night to plug his new movie Child of God, and it was the usual making fun of James Franco-fest that happens whenever James Franco appears on The Colbert Report — with Stephen Colbert asking him if he plans to go back to General Hospital once he finishes his doctorate degree and pointing out that the actor appeared on a billboard in the background of the Colbert family holiday card. But just as the interview was wrapping up, Franco made an earnest attempt to ask about the Late Show and if he’s going to “go Democrat,” and Stephen Colbert shut that sh*t down. Nice try, Franco.
Also, while the Franco weirdness was pretty much at a minimum last night with him mostly grinning and giggling through Colbert’s questions — I did notice this. Why the hell is James Franco wearing a child’s friendship bracelets?
F*ck it. I probably don’t even want to know. Here’s the whole interview:
I would have expected a Hollywood actor to have whiter teeth.
Or a suit that fits him.
I don’t know, the winner of the bachelorette the other night had a suit that looked ill fitting as well. Maybe looking like you’ve outgrown your clothes is in right now.
Also, I wouldn’t put it past Franco to have shown up in his dicknose clown outfit and wardrobe had to make due with what they had in back to make him look presentable.
Colbert could not have furnished a better answer.
Colbert is bulletproof
I read James♥Seth on one of them while he was shaking Colber’s hand at the end. The other one says Broa… then gets cut off since it’s flipped.
James “overexposed” Franco
Those bracelets are actually rave bracelets. “Candy ravers” wear them to raves and give each other these brightly colored bracelets. Sometimes they’ll be wearing a ton of them. Someone must have given him these. Maybe there’s some sort of connection with him and rave culture. He is an eccentric guy.