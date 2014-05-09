James Franco Finally Emerges To Discuss His Odd And Sometimes Provocative Instagram Antics

As the headline says, James Franco finally broke out of his crystal palace to address the thing that seems to have everyone in a buzz: his Instagram account. And by crystal palace, I suppose I mean that he left his house? I mean he’s not really hiding or anything. It just sounds cooler to say it that way.

Anyway, Letterman didn’t shy away from asking about all the weird crap that Franco posts and to his credit, Franco was pretty straightforward with the entire thing:

“To me it’s just a fun thing. It’s something I don’t put a ton of thought into, but it gets a lot of attention. I have a lot of followers on Instagram.”

That’s pretty good. But the explanation that follows the topic of his totally nude mirror portrait (my sources continue to press that fact) is the true gold of this interview, even if it throws bloggers under the bus a bit:

“That’s the other thing, it’s not like I’m, like, putting it on billboards. Ostensibly, Instagram is for my fans, but, you know, now all the bloggers are following me on there and they’ll just take and use my images for whatever they want… “I didn’t ask you to look at it! It’s what the people want! If you don’t want to see it, don’t follow me!”

So I don’t follow him, even though he’s still a likeable fellow. That doesn’t mean I still won’t use his images for my own purposes, much like the rest of us sleazeball, gutter trash bloggers that roam the Internet in search of content.

Take this for example:

Getty Image / CBS

See this and more images in my future exhibition, “Historical events ruined by James Franco’s Instagram.” We’re launching a Tumblr page in June, so here’s hoping I’ll be back on the unemployment line by July.

(Via The Late Show)