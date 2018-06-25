NBC

Recently, Marc Maron hosted Jason Alexander on his WTF Podcast, and Alexander got the usual Maron treatment, by which I mean a total rundown of his career. Interestingly, little in the hour-long podcast was devoted to Seinfeld because while it is what Alexander is best known for, there has been a lot more going on in Alexander’s life both before and after the show.

Where it concerns Seinfeld, however, Alexander reiterated how much he loved the job. For Alexander, it was an easy gig for which he had little complaint. Unlike Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, he didn’t have to wear a lot of hats. He showed up five days a week (four in the later seasons), did his job, and he went home. “We were having fun! Nothing about it was hard. We weren’t out in the hot sun laying tar or anything,” Alexander told Maron. “It was a gift.”

Alexander said that the stress of Seinfeld fell primarily on the shoulders of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, and Alexander believes that it’s ultimately what led Larry David to depart the show after seven of the nine seasons: