Jason Biggs Tweets Jokes About Dead ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant, Basks In The Glow Of His Own Douchiness

Jason Biggs of American Pie and Orange is the New Black fame has a history of live-tweeting The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, and often in ways that rub some the wrong way. Usually, he limits himself to jokes about the contestants — making fun of their appearance, calling them special needs people, etc. — but last night, he went for the low blow. He made jokes about The Bachelorette contestant who died in a paragliding accident.
Here are the tweets that stirred the controversy.
As you might expect, given the sensitivities of the Internet, his followers lost their sh*t. I was going to go through and pick out the worst responses to his Tweets, but as it turns out, Biggs took care of that himself, retweeting those who took the most offense. That is either bold or doubles down on the douchiness, depending on what you think of Biggs:
Then, showing no remorse at all, he starts responding to some of the negative tweets like a blustery teenager.
And that, folks, is how you both WIN and LOSE at Twitter. Personally, I wasn’t bothered by that dumb jokes about the contestant who passed away, but retweeting negative tweets is the kind of attention-seeking douchiness generally reserved for the Nick Searcys of the world. You sure as hell don’t see Retta doing that, because Retta has some goddamn class. And if you’re going to troll your followers, at least be clever about it, like Patton Oswalt. Biggs is not as cleverly offensive as he thinks he is; he’s just kind of dumb.
Source: Twitter
I feel like people who follow a has been actor on twitter deserve what they get honestly.
Preach on brother.
Except Anna Kendrick
Jason Biggs continues to be the worst…. Not for his jokes but for his inability to have good jokes… Also that picture that makes him look like a pedophile
This makes me glad his wife is scissoring Donna Pinciotti
Me too.
Me too. But for very different reasons.
What a pecker-wood! This is some serious high school-type BS from a no talent hack. Keep rocking out to Sum 41 and living the dream, dick weed.
Hell Yeah! *Closes drawer containing Sum 41 cd*
@Joey Jojo Junior Shabadoo: I used that particular band as they were prominently on display in much of the American Pie series. It was not an attempt to make light of a guy who almost died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 34.
Keep doing the Lord’s work and calling out motherfucker’s like me. Job well done, good sir!
I find it very difficult to care either way.
“I’M JUST TRYING TO REMAIN RELEVANT!!” Biggs said. “Why won’t my agent return my calls?! I can’t even get a role in an Asylum made-for-SyFy movie!”
(hearing this, Seltzer & Friedberg rubbed their hands together gleefully, erased the “$5,000” they had written on a contract for Biggs for their next movie and replaced it with “$1,000–and only one visit to the craft services table per day, no exceptions!”)
Welp. I thought it was funny
Ehhh comedy is subjective. Learn to get over it people.
The original joke was funny. Also, fuck anyone who was ever a reality show participant.
Way to stay on topic, dipshit.
The real question is who would follow Jason Biggs?
If you’re really bored, just skim through his tweets. He’ll be an obnoxious shit and when called out upon it will retweet what someone said, and then add in “BLOCKED!”. I like him on OITNB but him and his wife (who constantly feels the need to shit on her husbands exes) try to outwit the other in some “Who can be more shocking?!” contest. Damn, I was really bored.
Why the fuck is he live tweeting the Bachelorette to begin with? Even if it’s just to shit on the show, that’s a really sad way to spend your time.
His original joke was OK. Something you may see on an episode of Tosh.0 for example.
However, he lost any credibility with me with his ridiculous retweets and responses to comments. He comes across like a 16 year old who is too stubborn to see other people’s points of view. The BLOCKED! thing that some celebs do is my least favorite twitter thing in the world and I immediately unfollow anyone I see who does it.
There are just certain people born into this world that have dark, very bleak souls. He’s one of them.
I enjoy it because it made everyone here get their panties in a twist.