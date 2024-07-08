Why Is A ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Facing Up To Five Years In Prison?

Jay Johnston, an actor and comedian best known for starring on Mr. Show and voicing Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob’s Burgers, pleaded guilty for his involvement during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces up to five years in prison on a charge of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

“Video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and helping rioters who attacked officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol in a tunnel,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johnston was also reportedly filmed holding a “stolen” police shield, which he passed to other rioters.

Three current or former associates of Johnston identified him as a riot suspect from photos that the FBI published online, according to the agent. The FBI said one of those associates provided investigators with a text message in which Johnston acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston wrote.

Johnston hasn’t voiced Jimmy Pesto Sr. since season 11’s “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy,” back in 2021. He was replaced by Eric Bauza, who also voices Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and about 900 other cartoon characters.

A judge will hand Johnston his sentence on October 7.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)