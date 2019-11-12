There’s a moment in Jeff Garlin’s new Netflix special, Our Man In Chicago (which is available to stream on Netflix now), where the Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm star spins an epic story of missed connections and unrequited love for a pair of long-time friends seated in the front row of his show. The point is, of course, to get a laugh. And it does. But it’s also a hell of a flex for a comic who loves to riff and find a rhythm on the stage. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t serious craft involved in what Garlin does.

Uproxx spoke with the comic (who accidentally celebrated 37 years as a comic while recording the special) about his process, time spent developing specials with Denis Leary and Jon Stewart, his early influences, not having too many voices in his head, and how comedy and jazz come together when he finds “moments of greatness.”

What’s the first comedy special that you ever saw?

I can’t say for sure what it was, but I can give you a “probably” because these are what’s in my mind. In terms of an actual comedian doing an hour, that would be Robert Klein and George Carlin. That would definitely be in the 70s. The first one that I saw that had a profound effect on me where I thought of myself, even though I wasn’t a comedian then… in the late seventies or early eighties, it was Showtimes The Big Laff Off and Eddie Murphy was in it. I think Bobby Slayton, as well. What it basically was was they showed a little mini-doc about the comedians and how they approach it and then they filmed them doing a set and I was fascinated. It really stuck with me that there was a craft to it and it was a job.

Richard Pryor Wanted: Live In Concert is not a comedy special. It is a comedy film because there is a difference. And I feel strongly that a comedy special should be less than an hour and a comedy film can be 90 minutes… whatever you want it to be because it’s crafted differently and feels different. I feel like with my special, I kind of wanted to punch people in the face and then get the hell out of there.

What was it about Pryor’s film that reached you?

All I saw with Richard Pryor was artistry. I didn’t see the craft. The craft goes into all the sets that he did prior to that, you know? But when I saw that, it was pure artistry, pure emotion, hard laughs and true, true brilliance. So there was a lot that hit me at once.

Who else besides Pryor do you count as an influence?

Monty Python, Second City TV, all the old comics. Jack Benny is one of my favorite comedians. But, do you know what inspires me more than anything in terms of my approach to comedy? It’s jazz. John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins. The rhythms of my stand up lie in jazz.