Wednesday
Netflix
TV

Jenna Ortega Said The Dance Scene In ‘Wednesday’ Was Shot While She Had COVID, And Fans Have Lots Of Questions

A lot of the entertainment industry has bounced back from COVID delays and disruptions, but the virus is still out there. While we hear stories about various TV shows dealing with cases and illnesses, it seems like there is no real protocol for how certain production companies choose to approach COVID. It’s also not uncommon right now: much of The White Lotus cast also managed to get sick while filming in Italy for season two. Netflix’s latest hit Wednesday is now coming under fire for how the production handled an alleged COVID case, and people have a lot of thoughts.

A video of Jenna Ortega‘s titular character dancing recently went viral, showcasing her own self-taught moves on the dance floor. Of course, Ortega expertly executed her own dance routine, but it was recently revealed that she was feeling sick the day of filming, and eventually tested positive for COVID.

Ortega recently spoke to NME when she admitted she woke up on the day of her big shoot feeling sick. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she continued. She revealed that they continued to film while waiting for the results, which turned out to be positive. She added, “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.” After it was confirmed that Ortega was sick, she was removed from the set.

While this kind of problem seems to be happening more and more, a lot of fans are criticizing how the situation was handled.

While many might be placing the blame on Ortega, others are pointing out that a Netflix production should have had safer protocols when it comes to COVID. MGM, the company that produced Wednesday, told The Hollywood Reporter that “strict protocols were followed,” after Ortega’s result, but in that time, it’s possible that she could’ve gotten her peers sick.

Ortega hasn’t commented on the backlash, but the show has been a major hit for the streamer, so maybe it will just be quietly ignored!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Latin Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by:
×