The White Lotus was a biggie for Jennifer Coolidge. The beloved character actress almost turned the dramedy down, but she didn’t and got the best reviews of her career and a handful of trophies, including, recently, an Emmy. She’ll even be back for more. But there was a downside to the role: It landed her in the E/R.

In an interview with Allure (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), Coolidge revealed that she had a bad reaction to some spray tan that she herself put on.

“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she revealed. “I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

Once out and about again, Coolidge decided on a Plan B to make her look like she’d been vacationing in a Hawaiian paradise. “I think we ended up using regular makeup,” she said. “The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff.”

Coolidge had no idea she would have such a bad reaction to a spray tan. “I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients,” she explained. “Then, I’d say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup.”

Well, at least it all worked out in the end, even if the Emmys DJ wouldn’t let her finish her speech.

(Via Allure and EW)