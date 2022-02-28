Last fall, HBO was quick to greenlight a second season of The White Lotus, its hit dramedy about a gorgeous Hawaiian resort and its equally messy staff and clientele. They were also quick to reveal they wanted to bring back the most popular member of its ensemble: Jennifer Coolidge, who gave a career best turn as grieving Tayna McQuoid — a role she nearly never played. Now, several months later, the actress’ return is officially official.

As per Variety, Coolidge will indeed be back for more oft-disastrous shenanigans. She’ll be the only season one performer to head back for more. The White Lotus wasn’t an easy one to renew. The guests all flew home in the final episode, surely never to return. So they worked out a compromise: Season 2 would be at a different resort in the fictitious White Lotus chain, with a new cast of travelers and employees.

That cast, by the way, is a murderer’s row of talent. So far it includes [deep breath] Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, Emmy winner Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. It’s not yet clear who will be playing vacationers and who will be playing the workers trying (and sometimes failing) to tend to their every privileged need. But perhaps this time Coolidge’s Tanya won’t wind up blithely screwing over one of its staffers. Or maybe she will. It’ll probably be entertaining either way.

(Via Variety)