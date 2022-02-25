Jeopardy! winningest woman Amy Schneider’s having a ball after ending her winning streak (following 40 wins) that made her a (pre-tax) millionaire. She subsequently quit her day job and began writing a book. She’s also bought a fancy bathtub (because obviously), but something very special happened: Amy got engaged.

“I have an announcement,” Schneider tweeted on Thursday while showing off matching rings. “Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.”

Congrats are in order all around. According to HuffPost, Genevieve Davis, a nanny, has lived with Amy in Oakland, California, which is a heck of a lot warmer than a lot of the U.S. right now, so hopefully, they can get their celebration on without freezing. In related news, Amy spoke as part of a Teen Vogue panel this week to discuss how she felt it was important to balance how she prioritized trans representation while on Jeopardy!:

“I think I felt a certain responsibility to be my best self and represent the trans community well. But I was also worried about that in the sense that I don’t want to present a ‘too perfect’ image of myself because I want everyone to be able to see that whether or not you are good at trivia, whether or not you have a lot of followers on social media, any of those things, you still deserve and can find the same acceptance, the same affirmation and freedom to accept who you are.”

Watch the full panel discussion below.