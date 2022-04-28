Mattea Roach recently cracked the Top 10 on Jeopardy!‘s list of consecutive winners, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Of course, she was already a real winner after her first victory, which allowed her to pay off her student loans, but beyond that, she’s chipping away after being the first superchamp since Amy Schneider racked up 40 wins. Roach currently holds the #8 spot after 17 consecutive wins (with $396,182 in total winnings so far). However, she’s also now officially — at age 23 — the youngest superchamp in the long-running show’s history. So, she’s #1 at being young and being far more accomplished at that age than any of us.

As she holds the line, Mattea spoke with Good Morning America (above), where she discussed how thrilled she is to represent Canada, something that she has in common with late host Alec Trebek:

“To get to represent Canada on the ‘Alex Trebek Stage’ means a lot. As Canadians, we’re so proud of our homegrown celebrities who made it big in the U.S. And so, it didn’t occur to me as I was taping these shows that I had become the longest-running Canadian but I’m really honored by the support that everyone across the country has shown me. It’s so meaningful and it fills me with so much joy.”

Mattea will continue to defend her superchamp status and go for win #8 on Thursday.

