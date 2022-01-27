All good things must come to an end, and on the Jeopardy! episode that aired Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened. Amy Schneider, who’s ruled the roost since mid-November of last year, finally lost. It brought to a close the second-longest streak in the show’s history, and it made Schneider the first trans person to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions. Though she was bound to lose at some point, people on social media couldn’t help but mourn her departure.

At least it was a good loss: The person who usurped Schneider’s throne, Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma, was a strong competitor who gave his all. The turning point came late in, when Talsma scored a key Daily Double and answered correctly. He was still $10,000 behind Schneider entering into Final Jeopardy, but he was able to provide the correct question while Schneider was not.

Over the last two months, Schneider has proven to be yet another dynamic Jeopardy! champion. We’ve learned just about all there is to learn about her, from the tattoo she has to cover up on-air to the song she played to get her revved-up for a win. When she was robbed in early January, people rallied around her.

So it was inevitable that people would take Schneider’s loss hard.

I am so grateful for Amy Schneider. She has singlehandedly catalyzed millions of affirming conversations on trans equality in living rooms across the country at a moment when state legislatures are viciously attacking the rights of trans children. Her visibility is saving lives. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2022

The sadness of seeing Amy Schneider lose was significantly diminished by witnessing the shocked joy of Rhone Talsma, a lovely librarian who was clearly surprised to end Amy's historic streak. What a beautiful moment. Excited to root for Amy in the Tournament of Champions! — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2022

#Jeopardy #jeopardyspoilers All good things must come to an end. Congrats Amy Schneider for 40 Jeopardy wins, most of any woman, 2nd highest of any contestant period. You did so many people so much good. Trans rep matters. Thanks for everything! Next: Tournament of Champions! pic.twitter.com/VyPDRw41Q4 — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) January 27, 2022

Way to go, Amy! The second-longest consecutive win streak in "Jeopardy!" history is over: 40-game champion Amy Schneider’s reign has come to an end. In total, Schneider – an Ohio native – won more than $1.3 million. Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc. pic.twitter.com/eYJlWptSbQ — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) January 27, 2022

So proud of and impressed with “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider. Your streak of 40 is legendary and so are you! Congrats and keen smiling cause you are a total winner!! 🏆🏳️‍⚧️ — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) January 27, 2022

After 40 wins & $1.4 million, Amy Schneider’s run on Jeopardy! has finally come to an end. She leaves the 2nd longest & 4th biggest champion ever, holds the length & winnings records for a female contestant, and has inspired transgender people everywhere. We love you Amy! 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/zML4r8vhsx — Fibromarxalgia ☭ (@comedyunism) January 27, 2022

Congrats to @Jeopardamy on an amazing run! You made Dayton and Five Oaks proud. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) January 27, 2022

Some floated the idea of her taking over for departing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Schneider — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 27, 2022

The person who defeated her posted about his appearance back on Jan. 21, though he refrained from revealing the major spoiler.

Hi! On Wednesday, January 26 you can watch me on @Jeopardy! 🥸💜 After five years of taking the online test, I finally got to live out my dream 🥺😵‍💫 It technically already happened to me and it still doesn’t feel real! This is an NFT btw #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/qi1QGQFbSI — 🤫 (@transitdiagram) January 22, 2022

Here’s what Schneider herself wrote on Jan. 19, a few days before she lost.

Of all the things that have come out of my Jeopardy run, I will always be most proud of any good that I've managed to do for the trans community, so this acknowledgment means more than I can ever say — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 20, 2022

“Of all the things that have come out of my Jeopardy run, I will always be most proud of any good that I’ve managed to do for the trans community, so this acknowledgment means more than I can ever say,” Schneider wrote then.

Congrats on the historic run, Amy.