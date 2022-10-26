jeopardy meese
jeopardy productions
TV

A ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Answer Was So Wrong That Ken Jennings (And Everyone Watching At Home) Had To Laugh

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Jack Weller is becoming must-see Jeopardy! TV. The first time he appeared on the game show, he and fellow contestant Brian Chang ended in a Final Jeopardy! in a tie (Chang correctly answered the tiebreaker question, sending Weller home). “The was some finish,” host Ken Jennings said after the game ended. “I’ve never seen one of those and I’ve been here, like, 100 times.” Weller returned to Jeopardy! on Tuesday as part of the Second Chance Tournament, and this time, he won — but not before getting laughed at by Jennings (and everyone watching at home) for one of his answers.

The category was, “Plurals That Don’t End in S.” The clue: “Moose.” The plural of moose is, of course, moose (there’s even a whole song about it), but Weller hesitantly guessed, “What are meese?” Jennings couldn’t help but laugh while informing him “no, Jack!”

The wonderful thing about Jeopardy! is that a contestant will know the two seas that are separated by the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits (that was the Final Jeopardy! clue), but they’ll get tripped up by the plural of moose, something the average fourth grader knows.

You can watch the clip below.

At least Jack had the sympathy of social media… kind of.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×