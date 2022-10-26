Jack Weller is becoming must-see Jeopardy! TV. The first time he appeared on the game show, he and fellow contestant Brian Chang ended in a Final Jeopardy! in a tie (Chang correctly answered the tiebreaker question, sending Weller home). “The was some finish,” host Ken Jennings said after the game ended. “I’ve never seen one of those and I’ve been here, like, 100 times.” Weller returned to Jeopardy! on Tuesday as part of the Second Chance Tournament, and this time, he won — but not before getting laughed at by Jennings (and everyone watching at home) for one of his answers.

The category was, “Plurals That Don’t End in S.” The clue: “Moose.” The plural of moose is, of course, moose (there’s even a whole song about it), but Weller hesitantly guessed, “What are meese?” Jennings couldn’t help but laugh while informing him “no, Jack!”

The wonderful thing about Jeopardy! is that a contestant will know the two seas that are separated by the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits (that was the Final Jeopardy! clue), but they’ll get tripped up by the plural of moose, something the average fourth grader knows.

You can watch the clip below.

At least Jack had the sympathy of social media… kind of.

“What are meese?” as the plural of moose is the most relatable wrong #Jeopardy answer I’ve ever heard. — Lauren Weiss (@thelweiss) October 25, 2022

A guy on #Jeopardy just guessed that the plural of moose was “#Meese” and I am totally here for it. He should get extra points for that. — #PhillyCats #AntifaType. Funk aroun an find out!! (@MBHaz3) October 25, 2022

…I doubt I have ever laughed as hard at a #Jeopardy response as I did at the guy who just earnestly answered "meese" for the plural of "moose" (I was halfway through yelling "don't say meese" at the tv 😂) — Nate Rathjen (@rahtgee) October 25, 2022

WHAT ARE MEESE OMG

Best wrong answer since "What is a hoe?" #Jeopardy — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) October 25, 2022

My entire family and I literally burst out laughing after we saw this. Too funny. #Jeopardy https://t.co/G7IqPSx7gU — Jamie Spooked Shumthings 👀👻 (@jamieishum) October 26, 2022

Jeopardy guy saying the plural of “moose” is “meese” might be the most “me shouting Jeopardy answers at home” moment I’ve ever seen on the show. — Jon "Spooky Nickname" Markland (@jonmarkland) October 25, 2022

A guy on jeopardy just said “what is meese?” for the plural of moose. I’m dying. — Kate 🐌🐳🖋📬 (@Equivo_Kate) October 25, 2022

