At some point this year, you probably heard everyone calling each other “chef” or buying up all of the Hanes white t-shirts, and that could only be described as the Jeremy Allen White effect! White’s stint as Carmy on The Bear made everyone think they could make some high-quality spaghetti while addressing their own inner demons. Plus, everyone and their neighbor dressed as the chef for Halloween, and that’s how you know this show is big big.

But the attention is not something White is used to. Even though he spent 11 seasons on Shameless, White was catapulted to stardom after the FX series became a major hit. In a new interview with GQ, White explains that he wasn’t quite ready for that type of stardom. “It was just like instant attention,” he told the mag. “I felt like that pretty girl who just hadn’t taken her glasses off yet,” White explained, suggesting he was unprepared for that level of fame.

Maybe he hasn’t taken off his glasses, but he has mastered something even more important: his perfectly curated messy hair that looks like it smells like marinara sauce. His secret? “Water and sweat.” You can DIY this look at home!

White is gearing up o star alongside Zac Efron in A24’s highly-anticipated The Iron Claw. Despite the fact that he has been in the industry for over a decade, White says he is just beginning. “I definitely feel like I’m taking a step up,” he says, “which is a scary feeling for sure.” On the bright side, now he can cook something carby to eat with Zac Efron.

