Zac Efron has shared a first look at his new role in the A24 wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, based on the true life story of the Von Erich family. Efron will reportedly play Kevin Von Erich, one of the sons in the wrestling dynasty that was popular in the ’60s and ’70s and also may have been cursed.

In a new Instagram post, Efron shared a First Look at The Iron Claw, and it’s immediately clear that Efron went all out getting jacked for the role. The actor looks particularly shredded as he lays out a devastating move in the ring.

You can see Efron in The Iron Claw below:

As for the real Kevin Von Erich, he praised Efron’s commitment to the role after seeing his body transformation in a recent set of paparazzi photos. His daughters were also big fans of the casting choice.

“I saw a picture of the guy, he looked great,” Von Erich told TMZ. “I don’t think I ever looked that good. I just saw this picture and he looks really good and muscular. He must really be working out hard. … My daughters love him, and so they think he’s the right guy to do it.”

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has also joined the production as Kerry Von Erich a.k.a. the “Texas Tornado.” Unfortunately, there is not a super jacked photo of White yet, but keep those fingers crossed.

(Via Zac Efron on Instagram)