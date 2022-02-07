After ringing in the holidays in Marvel style with Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner is returning to Disney+ for a new series, but this time, he’ll be leaving the bow and arrow behind. Titled, we swear to God, Rennervations, the reality series will follow The Avengers star as he uses his love of renovating vehicles to help out communities in need.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.

In addition to Rennervations — seriously, props to Disney+ for shooting its shot with that name. — Renner’s MCU co-star Brie Larson will also be bringing a new reality series, Growing Up, to the streaming platform.

“The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story,” Disney said via Variety. “They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.”

Considering the aspirational nature of the series, we’re going to let Disney slide for not calling this one Grand Larsony. It was right there, but inspiring kids is more important than making killer puns. Probably. We get it. But still.

(Via Variety)