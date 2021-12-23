With the cat now fully out of the bag that Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Kingpin in Marvel’s Hawkeye series for Disney+, the actor is opening up about reprising his fan-favorite role and continuing to get closer to the classic villains’ comic book roots. During the Hawkeye season finale, Kingpin is seen wearing a distinctive Hawaiian shirt, which has a connection to the source material as well as D’Onofrio’s time playing the character on the Daredevil series for Netflix.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

I believe that the Hawaiian shirt, white suit, and hat is from the “Family Business” comic [arc]. It’s actually my screensaver on my computer, and it has been since I started doing Daredevil years ago. So I think it came from that, [and] the aspect of the collaboration with the incredible costume people there. With Fisk, like a lot of the characters in the MCU, there’s a palette of looks that they’ve had over the years and we had a lot of to choose from. So yeah, I have input and it’s like a collaborative effort. It’s really fun being creative with the Marvel team.

Of course, the big question is whether Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio appearing in the MCU officially make the Netflix series canon. Neither Spider-Man: No Way Home nor Hawkeye address that billion-dollar question, but D’Onofrio does his best to provide his take on the situation.

“I know that we were picking up with the same guy,” D’Onofrio told EW. “It’s tough to connect all the dots, but they connected as many as they could and that he had lost a bit of his power because of the Blip. But the idea [was] to bring him into Hawkeye, to have him be that same character that he was in the earlier show, and play him like that.”

So, essentially, it’s still the same Kingpin, but there’s no word on whether the events of the Netflix shows happened in the MCU or not. We’re going to go ahead and file the answer to that one under “Kinda…?”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)