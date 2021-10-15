Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer is an outlier in an industry of ever-shifting tastes that’s always searching for new power brokers with a hot hand. He has staying power, with a name synonymous for big things — be they on-screen explosions, hero shots, or box office favorites like Bad Boys, Pirates Of The Caribean, Con Air, and I really could go on for a while.

For years, Bruckheimer has also dabbled in television, most notably producing CSI, a show whose concoction of tried and true procedural notes and tech geek visuals doesn’t get enough credit as a game-changing crowdpleaser at the turn of the century (which, incidentally, just launched a comeback on CBS). Now, Bruckheimer is focused on talking about Hightown, a gritty Starz series [whose 2nd season premieres Sunday) about murder, drugs, crime, cops, and betrayal in Cape Cod with Monica Raymund’s Jackie Quiñones at the center of it all. And in this chat with Uproxx, we do exactly that while also discussing the nature of our collective interest in damaged characters and redemption stories, the state of the worldwide box office, why he never made a Marvel movie, and the challenge of trying to reboot or remake ’80s faves like Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop.

What can you share that’s sort of changed around [from season one to season two] as we head into the premiere?

Well, I think it’s these characters. These characters are deep, some of them very damaged. Is there redemption for some of these characters? Can they turn it around? Do they go deeper into the hole? We introduce new characters. So you have new characters to follow and follow their arcs. But Rebecca [Cutter, series creator] is such an amazing writer and she does such a fabulous job, and that’s what drew me to the project. I read her script, and I said, “What a fabulous voice.” I haven’t seen this verisimilitude, this reality of these characters. To me, they are so real, and so vibrant, and damaged, and all looking to… some of them [are looking] to do the right thing. But they can’t get out of their own way.

What’s your role in terms of the collaboration? Are you more hanging back and just offering advice when it’s sought? Are you more hands-on?

Well, they really run their shows. What I do is, we have Jonathan [Littman], KristieAnne [Reed] and some of our team are really in the weeds. I’m not in the weeds, but I read every script. I give notes when they’re appropriate, but they [the showrunners] are so good, I rarely have anything to add. And then I watch every episode and we’ll give notes again to them. So of all, I don’t think I’ve missed one of our episodes of all the television that we’ve done.

What is it about redemption stories and damaged characters that keep people coming back for more?

I think they, the audience, always wants the characters that they love and follow to be redeemed. They want it for themselves. They want it for their entertainment. I think you always… you want a satisfying ending. Not always a happy ending, but you want something that’s satisfying. That has a beginning, middle, and end. And with television, with these serialized shows like our show, you want to keep the audience engaged. You want to keep giving them new characters they can follow. And you put up roadblocks for certain characters that they love on our show. You’re always sitting there with a Coke in your hand (or whatever you do at home) and you’re hoping the character makes the right turn and you’re rooting for them.

Hightown isn’t this kind of situation, but you’ve attempted adaptations of some of your projects that have been huge on the big screen before, like for instance, a Beverly Hills Cop TV show. What are some of the challenges of trying to cross the expanse of multiple decades between when something was successful and now in addition to trying to do it within a different medium with a different cast?