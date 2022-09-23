After her Emmy win, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson revealed that the best way to know if the Hollywood elite are really watching your show is to ask their spouse. “That’s how I know they really are watching as a family. And that makes me happy,” Brunson said. It turns out she has another fan to be happy about: the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden.

Dr. Biden, who taught high school English and reading for 13 years, tweeted and ‘grammed her appreciation for the show’s season 2 premiere as she returned home to DC following the UN General Assembly.

Sometimes it’s the little things that bring such joy — like catching Abbott Elementary live as we take off for DC after a busy day at #UNGA.@quintabrunson, thank you for the late night laughs ahead of teaching tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/y4zlqn12xj — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) September 22, 2022

Brunson has not responded to the tweet as of yet, probably because she’s busy sleeping off a solid week of partying like it’s 1999. And because, while Dr. Jill Biden is surely near the top, Brunson has a metric ton of people tweeting at her to gush over the series. Depicting the realistic comic chaos of working in a public school, Abbott Elementary is clearly meeting the moment, giving an exhausted nation the opportunity to laugh, vent, and point at the screen and yell “I know right??” every Wednesday night.

Now if we can just screen it on a big screen on the White House lawn. Abbott Elementary is truly a show of the people.

(via Romper)