Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant Team Up To Bring ‘Lip Sync Battle’ To Spike TV

11.22.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Spike TV is teaming up with Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski and Stephan Merchant to bring Lip Sync Battle to TV. Based on the regular hilarious bit featured on The Tonight Show, Fallon, Krasinski and Merchant will appear regularly to throw down some mad lip syncing skills. The series will begin taping in January with a scheduled premiere date of April 2, 2015. From THR:

“Lip sync battling is one of the coolest things happening in pop culture right now and already has a huge fan base thanks to the amazing talent involved,” Patterson said. “We’re thrilled to be in business with producers as talented as Jimmy, John and Stephen as Spike broadens its programming in new and exciting ways.”

It’s only taken Viacom 22 years to bring lip sync battles back to TV. You all remember the popular early ’90s MTV show Lip Service, right?  But does anyone remember Puttin’ On The Hits!? Anyone? Is this thing on?

(Source: THR)

