Fallon And Timberlake Would Like To Dance You Through The Evolution Of Touchdown Celebrations

Of all the reasons you can never say no when offered tickets to watch a filming of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon numero uno is that there’s a one out of ten chance Justin Timberlake will make an impromptu appearance. There will be singing and dancing and JT and you would have passed on the opportunity.
Last night, for instance, Timberlake dropped in to help Jimmy walk us through the evolution of end zone dances as the return of football is obviously warming their cold, dark hearts as much as it is ours. No vocals, but there is Jimmy Fallon doing the worm and a take on the football spin celebration all you diehard Swayze fans out there are sure to be replicating at home.
The “Justin Timberlake” (N’Sync) > The “Mante Te’o on a Date”
It makes so much sense that these two are friends, because I don’t think I’ve ever had a bigger (positive) change of heart about any other celebrities.
I think you’re right. By any reasonable expectation, Timberlake should be as hatable as any random Beiber or Cyrus…but there’s something noticeably not-hatable about him.
Have to respect Fallon with the old-school Unitas jersey.
It’s because unlike most teen idols, Timberlake actually developed a personality when he grew up.
Timberlake is a likeable dude. I’ll give him that.
Ah, I don’t like his music or his film acting. But he’s good at poking fun at himself on places like SNL or Fallon. And that really is an important thing for celebrities (or anyone for that matter). So that makes him seem reasonably likeable. Everything about his career outside of that makes me want to hate him, but he does come across as a down-to-earth, likeable dude.
