Celebrate Jimmy Fallon’s 40th Birthday With The Recurring Sketches That Are Already Late Night Staples

Pictionary
Fallon and celebrity guests pair up to compete against other celebrities in actual games of Pictionary.
Suggestion Box
Audience members write suggestions to Fallon, and he makes their wishes come true. Where else could you see what George Clooney would look like if he was Walter White, or how Two Fun Men(Tonight Show writers Arthur Meyer and John Haskell) like to have “really fun.”
Box of Lies
Fallon and a guest can only see each others faces, and take turns trying to trick one another into believing what item they removed from the box they pulled from a shelf.
Pros and Cons
Fallon weighs the Pros and Cons typically of a major event or holiday approaching, and in some cases the benefits of “Being a Mayor on Crack” like Rob Ford.
Ew
Set up as a Teen Nick show, Fallon plays a young girl who has friends such as Taylor Swift, Seth Rogen, Michelle Obama, to name a few, come into her basement, and comments on “Ew” they think everything is.
Real People, Fake Arms
One of the best absurdest sketches The Tonight Show offers delves into the world of a Canadian soap opera called Jacob’s Patience, and shows how Fallon and whoever the celebrity guest is had difficulties working on the show because they had to use fake arms for one reason or another. It perfectly captures Fallon’s silly sense of humor, as it’s heart is a sketch about getting away with using mannequin arms as props.
no, thank you… i refuse to perpetuate the uproxx force-fed fallacy that jimmy fallon is tolerable… it’s painful to watch someone try that hard to be “hip” and “with it”… he reminds me of steve buscemi going undercover to infiltrate high schools in 30 rock, except not funny…
Do you only visit uproxx? i’m noticing a common theme with you is insisting uproxx is the only one forcing things on you when in reality people like jimmy fallon and jason sudeikis are popular well outside of this one website.
No, but I do expect a certain level of actual awareness not found on buzzfeed and upworthy… How uproxx is able to see past the mob puffery of Big Bang theory and the rest of “popular” America but not the same “popularity” of indiscernible mediocre white guys from snl is pretty puzzling… Cuz let’s not forget that jay Leno was the most watched late night host…
Well i hope the site can one day finally cater to your specific faux-pretentious taste.
The games and stuff are fun, but that EW sketch is aggressively annoying and terrible.
I’ve finally figured out why Fallon works, at least for The Tonight Show, and Conan didn’t (aside from having an hour long Jay Leno Show before his own talk show). Jimmy Fallon is the most vanilla guy that they could choose, just like Leno was the most vanilla guy that was on top for years. Conan didn’t fit that mold of inoffensive, bland, appeal to the largest margin of america humor.
Looking at these sketches and bits just proves that Jimmy Fallon is Jay Leno, except with a penchant for nostalgia and a little mix of contemporary social fixtures like Twitter. Conan kept doing what he found funny, which I also find funny for the most part, but it just didn’t appeal or have a chance to grow on most of America.
In honor of the fact the you are celebrating Fallon’s birthday, here is the still relevant Cracked article on him:
I never understand the hate for Jimmy Fallon. His show has me laughing every night.
I’d attribute that to your drunkenness.
@Jim B Well played.
He has some funny sketches but I find his interviewing style nervy and uncomfortable. It’s just fast talk, manic laughing, promote product, repeat. Watch a Letterman interview straight after and the difference in quality is jarring.
He’s not a bad late night host and you are all dumb for hating him so much.
*waits to get murdered*
Eh, I like making fun of Fallon as much as the next guy, but he’s not the worst comedian to get a talk show (stares at George Lopez and Mo’Nique).
He’s not a great interviewer but for a show thats on every night he puts out really great skits
