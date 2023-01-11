When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago back in August 2022, it was a last-measure effort to collect more than 1,200 classified documents that Donald Trump reportedly took with him when he left the White House and refused to give back after being alerted that he was not allowed to have them. It’s a far cry from the 10 classified documents discovered in Joe Biden’s private office which — when discovered — were promptly returned to the National Archives. But don’t try telling a MAGA that!

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel shared a handful of clips from pro-Trump and/or anti-Biden robots like Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity, conspiracy theory loving congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and devil’s spawn Donald Trump Jr., who refused to concede that the two situations were very different. As Kimmel explained:

[L]ast night CBS reported that Joe Biden left a handful of classified documents from when he was vice president in his private office at the University of Pennsylvania. The documents were discovered by his lawyers, they were packing up files, they found these documents, they contacted the National Archives, they reported what they found. There are said to be just under a dozen documents related to Ukraine, Iran, and the U.K. And for the MAGA crowd, this was like Christmas and the McRib coming back at the same time.

Don Jr., as usual, had the most unhinged response: The slurry son of the former president seemed to be taking his anger out on his phone when he asked, “Is the Justice Department going to send in the FBI? The FBI’s hostage rescue team?!”

Again, Don Jr. and all the rest of them — the same folks who defended Trump and his ability to simply declassify documents with his mind — seemed perfectly satisfied to put the two infractions on the same level. Despite them being wildly different. Though Kimmel also couldn’t help but wonder if Little Donnie’s manic slurring was possibly due to his wearing a retainer or… something?! “What’s going on with his teeth?,” Kimmel asked.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Trump himself to react to the situation. As Kimmel shared, the former president took to TRUTH Social to ask: “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified.”

“It’s like his dream come true,” said Kimmel, who added that: “It’s alarming when you realize how much our national security relies on old men keeping track of loose pages.” (He could have just ended that sentence at “old men.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 1:45 mark.