Jimmy Kimmel Figured Out Why Every Actor Wants To Kill Tom Cruise

There are few things actors hate more than going on a multi-month press tour for their “new project.” Every endless country, it’s the same endless questions, the same endless miles of red carpet, the same endless scumbag pranksters. And like most things in life, it’s all Tom Cruise’s fault.

On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the still-youthful looking Edge of Tomorrow star revealed that it was his idea to “have premieres in different country,” because who is he to deprive the good people of Liechtenstein a chance to fake-care about Rock of Ages? Jimmy Kimmel jokes/not-jokes that every actor must want to kill him, but little does he know that’s impossible — if you try to shoot or stab him, Cruise’s impossibly white will blind you. Then he runs away.

On Top Gun

On working with Emily Blunt

On his morning routine