Jimmy Kimmel Figured Out Why Every Actor Wants To Kill Tom Cruise

#Edge of Tomorrow #Tom Cruise #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jimmy Kimmel
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.04.14 4 Comments

There are few things actors hate more than going on a multi-month press tour for their “new project.” Every endless country, it’s the same endless questions, the same endless miles of red carpet, the same endless scumbag pranksters. And like most things in life, it’s all Tom Cruise’s fault.

On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the still-youthful looking Edge of Tomorrow star revealed that it was his idea to “have premieres in different country,” because who is he to deprive the good people of Liechtenstein a chance to fake-care about Rock of Ages? Jimmy Kimmel jokes/not-jokes that every actor must want to kill him, but little does he know that’s impossible — if you try to shoot or stab him, Cruise’s impossibly white will blind you. Then he runs away.

On Top Gun

On working with Emily Blunt

On his morning routine

Around The Web

TOPICS#Edge of Tomorrow#Tom Cruise#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSEdge of Tomorrowjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveTOM CRUISETOP GUN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP