Jimmy Kimmel Figured Out Why Every Actor Wants To Kill Tom Cruise

There are few things actors hate more than going on a multi-month press tour for their “new project.” Every endless country, it’s the same endless questions, the same endless miles of red carpet, the same endless scumbag pranksters. And like most things in life, it’s all Tom Cruise’s fault.
On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the still-youthful looking Edge of Tomorrow star revealed that it was his idea to “have premieres in different country,” because who is he to deprive the good people of Liechtenstein a chance to fake-care about Rock of Ages? Jimmy Kimmel jokes/not-jokes that every actor must want to kill him, but little does he know that’s impossible — if you try to shoot or stab him, Cruise’s impossibly white will blind you. Then he runs away.
On Top Gun
On working with Emily Blunt
On his morning routine
Ya know, I’m not gonna say “Tom Cruise doesn’t age” cuz he does (and it’s beginning to show), but he seems to be doing it more slowly, and its seriously making me consider Scientology as my new religion, as I haven’t followed any religion for almost 15 years.
Kidding of course, but joking aside, the man still looked 17 when he was 30, still looked 23 when he was 40, and now at 50 finally looks like he’s 30. Stallone can inject all the HGH he wants, his methods are not working and while he may be known for being a “tough guy”, he ain’t got nothin’ on the Cruise lol.
By the power of Xenu
Funny enough, I think he looked his best ten years ago as a silver fox in Michael Mann’s “Collateral.” Nothing wrong with a little gray, I say.
Agreed. I mean, sure the dude still looks young, but the amount of aging we do during our 50’s is vastly different than the amount of aging we do in the previous decade. I can’t imagine how much longer he can keep this up.
I’ll say this though, if that ain’t Tom’s natural hairline and he’s had plugs/restoration done (I’m not even considering that it could possibly be a rug), it’s the best damn job I’ve ever seen. People don’t joke about Tom being 50 and still having a “boy’s hairline” for nothing.