‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Asks Gluten Free Health Nuts If They Know What Gluten Is, With Hilarious Results

There are few white people trends more irritating to me than those who claim to be gluten intolerant or gluten free for no other reason than it’s a socially acceptable way of having an eating disorder. Because guess what? Actually being allergic to gluten? SUCKS, HARDCORE. My sister suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Sjögren’s syndrome, in which her antibodies attack the gluten like its a virus, causing her to become extremely sick and fatigued if she accidentally ingests any. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.
So when the people at Jimmy Kimmel Live went out to a popular Los Angeles exercise spot to quiz supposedly gluten-free individuals on that head scratcher of just what the heck “gluten” actually is, the results were amazing. I find NOTHING to be more satisfying than watching these Smuggy Smuggersons smug about how they don’t eat gluten only to be smacked in the face with the fact that they don’t know what the hell gluten actually is. It’s cathartic, really.
And here’s your tip from a non-nutritionist common sense person: Basically, if you eliminate enough of anything from your diet, you’ll lose weight. In the 80’s people thought that pasta was a health food. So stop saying you’re gluten intolerant when you’re really not, fartknockers.
I only eat glutens, someone has to pick up the slack for these pussies.
I bet your beard and chest hair grows twice as fast.
Rest easy Stacey, all of Jimmy’s “people off the streets’ segments are actors.
Superjew is real. Superjew is totally real.
That’s because half of the people in L.A. are actors. “Actors.”
I doubt it, Jimmy’s buddy Adam Carolla used to do these bits all the time. He remarked that “You’d think it would take a long time to find these idiots, but you can shoot 10 minutes of great material in like an hour.”
Can’t blame ’em. As a fan, if I ever visit LA and happen to come across either of them shooting something, I’d be waiting in line to meet the guys and do whatever stupid act they asked for.
Die.
All of these people need to just die.
Oh give me a break, were they asking for a textbook definition and how it is synthesized in nature? The people obviously know what kinds of foods it’s in and how to avoid it as best they can. And yes I know these are plants with scripted lines because who the hell goes to an “exercise spot” and does not sweat, have great makeup and hair? The one chick had BOTH headphones in. She would be screaming at the mic. Clearly anybody who is actually exercising is familiar with the leave one in, one out trick.
*end old grumpy fart’s unnecessary rant about a dumb late night bit.
Seems perfectly normal to me.
It’s LA.
“White people trends” yet one and maybe two of the interviewed people were either black or bi-racial. Stacy Ritzen- you are an fool of a writer and uproxx should down-ax you.
A black person can follow white people trends.
For example, I’ve been to a Yanni concert. That doesn’t make Yanni any less of a white people trend.
I think.
Nope, Yanni is now legit because a black person has seen him.
It’s the same thing as everything else, where unless it’s defined otherwise, of course it’s a white people trend. Do you think black people have ever been inferred in a single mention of the word “hipster?” People in L.A. don’t think of them (Portland definitely doesn’t, but Portland is white and racist as a motherfucker). They even have a whole separate term for those black people.
I find this post humorous.
Christ alive. We have segregated video sites. YouTube is for white people, and WorldStarHipHop is for blacks.
Gluten is all the delicious things.
@cappy i noticed that the predominately white audience thought the 2 colored folks didn’t know and the 2 white folks did.
i like how the girl said rice is gluten free. and the audience is most certainly racist.
*isn’t lol