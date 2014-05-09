‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Asks Gluten Free Health Nuts If They Know What Gluten Is, With Hilarious Results

There are few white people trends more irritating to me than those who claim to be gluten intolerant or gluten free for no other reason than it’s a socially acceptable way of having an eating disorder. Because guess what? Actually being allergic to gluten? SUCKS, HARDCORE. My sister suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Sjögren’s syndrome, in which her antibodies attack the gluten like its a virus, causing her to become extremely sick and fatigued if she accidentally ingests any. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.

So when the people at Jimmy Kimmel Live went out to a popular Los Angeles exercise spot to quiz supposedly gluten-free individuals on that head scratcher of just what the heck “gluten” actually is, the results were amazing. I find NOTHING to be more satisfying than watching these Smuggy Smuggersons smug about how they don’t eat gluten only to be smacked in the face with the fact that they don’t know what the hell gluten actually is. It’s cathartic, really.

And here’s your tip from a non-nutritionist common sense person: Basically, if you eliminate enough of anything from your diet, you’ll lose weight. In the 80’s people thought that pasta was a health food. So stop saying you’re gluten intolerant when you’re really not, fartknockers.