True Detective is heading in a very different direction. After exploring failing memory and destructive regret with Mahershala Ali in season 3, the production parted ways with its heavily-involved creator Nic Pizzolatto, bringing on Barry Jenkins to produce and Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid) to write and direct. That’s noteworthy in itself because Pizzolatto was instrumental in crafting the show’s style, and because Tigers Are Not Afraid leans further into dark fantasy territory even if crime and horror are its focuses. Bringing on a filmmaker who’s also currently collaborating with Guillermo del Toro is the epitome of creepy, and it’s the kind of jolt the show needs to create new relevancy.

Now they’re doubling down because Jodie Foster will be playing one of the lead roles. You had our curiosity, True Detective, but now you have our attention. It’s a stellar choice, not just because Foster is a legend with every possible award under her belt, but because she immediately brings a thriller legacy to the screen.

HBO breaks down the series thusly: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Nice Insomnia vibes.

Foster plays Danvers, with Navarro’s casting to come. There are no other details on her character right now (beyond apparently carrying darkness inside her), but there doesn’t have to be. Because it’s Jodie Foster. This project just got even better. Also, every True Detective character has carried darkness inside them, so we could have guessed that. Now let’s see what the show does to keep us guessing.

