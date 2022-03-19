True Detective, the beloved but bumpy HBO show that may be more famous for the duo memes it’s long inspired, debuted eight years ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s been prolific. There have only been three seasons, each one offering another hot shot pair of big name actors. Lately there’s been talk of a fourth go, though without creator Nic Pizzolatto returning. And now that’s more or less what’s happening.

According to Deadline, HBO is working on a new version of the anthology show, entitled True Detective: Night Country. What will be different about a show that already reinvented itself with each season? Well, for one thing, it will have completely different creatives. Issa López, of the well-regarded Mexican crime-fantasy-horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid, will write, executive produce, and direct the show’s pilot. Meanwhile, no less than Barry Jenkins, of the Best Picture winner Moonlight, will also executive produce.

Lopez is quite busy these days, working with Guillermo Del Toro on a Western about werewolves, a film with Noah Hawley, and the Blumhouse movie Our Lady of Tears. Jenkins, meanwhile, is hot off last year’s The Underground Railroad, based on Coleson Whitehead’s acclaimed novel. As for Pizzolatto, he was last seen writing The Guilty, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, and Riley Keough.

In the meantime, let those memes about which oddball pair will headline the spinoff commence.

