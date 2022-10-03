“Bye everybody!” is what Dr. Oz should be saying to his supporters and critics alike after John Fetterman’s latest campaign video.

“Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” the big-boy lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, who’s running for the state’s open Senate seat against the TV quack/creep, tweeted on Monday. “They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it.” 98 percent of “Simpsons did it!” predictions are bogus or coincidental (when you’ve been on 34 seasons, you’re bound to accidentally invent a conspiracy theory or two), but Fetterman is on to something here.

The video begins with Dr. Nick boasting to Marge that with his diet, “you can eat all you want, any time you want.” And you’ll lose weight, Marge wonders. “You might. It’s a free country,” the Hollywood Upstairs Medical College graduate replies. The clip is followed by Dr. Oz telling people that he’s got the “number one miracle in a bottle to burn your fat” and that you can “lose fat without diet or exercise” with whatever snake oil he’s selling.

The most damning comparison uses a clip from the classic episode “22 Short Films About Springfield,” where Dr. Nick is informed that a malpractice committee has “received a few complaints” about him. Dr. Oz never performed major operations with a knife and fork from a seafood restaurant (probably?), but he was sued for advice he gave to viewers who struggle falling asleep. Dr. Oz’s campaign will really fall apart if Fetterman can track down Mr. McGreg, who has a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg.