John Mulaney Went On Twitter To Defend ‘Mulaney’

No matter how many times Mulaney breaks my heart, I keep wanting to give it another chance because of how much I respect John Mulaney’s comedy brain and how much I enjoyed his New in Town comedy special and the stuff that he wrote on Saturday Night Live. At some point, though, the choice may be taken out of my hands. FOX already cut their order for the show and while a lot of critics are similarly pulling for the once highly anticipated comedy, no one can deny its obvious shortcomings. Not even John Mulaney.
Earlier this week, Mulaney made light of his show’s likely demise while on @Midnight and today he took to twitter to make what feels like a final plea for people to ignore the noise and/or their previous read of the show to give it another chance.
I think Sunday’s episode is great. It was written by @kareydornetto. If you haven’t seen our show before, pls give it a watch #Mulaney.
— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 7, 2014
…Some folks saw the show and were not into it. I know this because I own a computer. I humbly ask them to give this week’s a shot #Mulaney
— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 7, 2014
So watch Mulaney this Sunday on FOX. Or the day after. On the internet. On DVR. However. We like what we made and we’d love you to see it.
— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 7, 2014
Honest and to the point, my respect for Mulaney grows and I’m absolutely going to give his show another try. Not just because of John Mulaney’s plea, but because it sort of reminds me that these shows can grow and mature over time. It’s amusing because Mulaney is often compared in a negative way to it, but Seinfeld is the ultimate example. NBC could have easily canceled that show after its first 6 episodes. The audience wasn’t there and the show didn’t really know what it wanted to be yet. I feel the same way about Mulaney. Maybe the end result will be something positive like it was for Seinfeld, or maybe the show will continue to blow and I’ve committed myself to wasting a half an hour of my life. Everything is a gamble but John Mulaney co-created Stefon so I really have no choice but to keep rooting for him.
Source: Twitter
maybe sell your soul and get larry david to write a few epiodes. this will never ever ever ever happen, but,, you know…try that.
The Top Part > New In Town
If anything because of “I’m not going to rape you. I’m a little boy.”
I like TTP’s Law & Order bit more than New In Town’s.
BWAMP! BWAMP! WHAT’S NEW PUSSYCAT!
“Hey, this shirt isn’t little. It’s a medium. SMALL would be little.”
New In Town was the Ice Cube bit though, right? That was probably my favorite from that special.
@cokebabies agreed. “This Summer, love is spelt with two eyes.”
I don’t know, you can’t top “I’M SOOORRYYY”
Mulaney seems to know what it wants to be. A very poorly acted show with incredibly cliched jokes and Martin Short chewing the hell out of the scenery.
Aww bless him…Now shove off in to obscurity.
“while a lot of critics are similarly pulling for the once highly anticipated comedy”
There are critics pulling for this show? And better yet, “a lot” of them?
Sure. You like the people involved, you want their show to survive long enough to get better.
Boooooooooooo
Am I the only person who watches The Flash and kinda wish it starred John Mulaney?
Yes
It doesn’t?
I’d like to know how many shares of Mulaney stock Uproxx owns at this point.
Nassim Pedrad deserves a successful and long lasting show!
Also, I find Mulaney’s awkward acting somewhat charming.
The supporting characters are terrible though.
That’s a really good point about Seinfeld being kind of shitty in the first season, Parks and Rec too for that matter, but the problem with Mulaney is that it wants to be Seinfeld with Martin Short.
Even the early Seinfeld episodes had hints of what it ultimately would become. Mulaney seems stuck in a state of uncertainty. It’s trying to be edgy at times, but the jokes are cliché and the flow of the show has been kind of weird. I’m pulling for John Mulaney, but I don’t think this show is going to be the thing that launches him.
I just keep reminding myself that Louis CK had that horrible HBO show first.
Holy hell will people fuck off comparing Mulaney to Lucky Louie. LL was miles ahead of this abortion.
Enough with the amount of goodwill. It’s unfair on other failing shows.
I will watch it, if only to mentally undress Nasim Pedrad.
Her google image searches are sparse at best.
I don’t think we’re willing to like a multicam show. I don’t think the general population is willing to watch one unless it’s on CBS either. Though there is that Tim Allen show that’s still going somehow…
I don’t think the set-up immediately disqualifies it, though I think in 2014 we no longer have need for laugh tracks, the general audience doesn’t seem to really care, and I doubt they give a shit which network it’s on.
As far as Mulaney goes, it’s just kind of bad.
It’s really not even about the show It’s on Sunday Night on Fox……Around the same time as “Sunday Night Football.” I’m sorry but there’s no way Fox is beating that in the ratings….I even miss “Brooklyn 99” for that….AND I LOVE BROOKLYN 99
I like mulaney and wanted his show to be good but jeezus, is the show bad. I’ve seen every episode and there are not even flashes of brilliance anywhere.
I’ll watch one more and most likely tap out.
A multi-cam show with Martin Short? I like Mulaney’s stand-up, but this whole show format was a series of bad decisions.
The first season of Seinfeld was a disaster. It’s a miracle it ever got a second season. That is the ultimate proof networks need to give their shows more of a chance to get their sea legs
Just because you’re a funny guy doesn’t mean you need a sitcom. Being a good stand-up comedian doesn’t automatically mean you’re a good pick for a show.
It to me feels like Martin more than Seinfied. And I dont think thats a bad thing. Martin was a good show. I think Mulaney is the first show that has used the stand up successfully since Seinfeld was off the air, and they stopped using it for the later seasons.
I’m sorry bro but there’s no waw in Hell Mulaney is as funny as Martin….Martin is a league of it’s own
THE FIRST SEASON OF SEINFELD WAS NOT BAD.
I’m trying to force myself to watch Mulaney but i had to turn it off half way through last episode, just couldn’t take it. I want to give him another shot and try this episode he’s talking about, but if i don’t see it being any different than the first few episodes.
Thank you. I dont know where peopel keep getting the impression that season one was so bad. I can only assume because the show was so good by the end season one looks bad by comparison.
Comparing Mulaney to Seinfeld is as ridiculous as comparing it to Lucky Louie.
Get rid of Martin Short and it would be 100% better
Agree 100%. Why do people still find Martin Short funny? Or even likeable?
Dear Uproxx Writers:
Its a shitty fucking show, No one cares, deal with it. Stop making excuses and defending it.
– Sincerely, the rest of society.
Uproxx’s taste in tv shows are about as bad as Jennifer Lawrence’s.