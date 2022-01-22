The dearly departed Bob Saget may have been best known as “America’s dad,” playing an always comforting father on Full House and a warm host on America’s Funniest Videos. But he had a dirty mind. He helmed the proudly low-brow (yet still sweet) Norm Macdonald comedy Dirty Work and his stand-up act was often peerlessly filthy. He loved sex jokes so much that, as his longtime Full House co-star noted, he even managed to squeeze in one last one even in death.

On Friday, Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the beloved family sitcom, posted a hilarious screengrab he nabbed from CNN, which aired a segment on Saget’s life and career. The image they used of him found him in front of the logo for Peacock, NBC Universal’s streamer. But whether by accident or on purpose, Saget was positioned so that the last four letters of the logo spelled out something…well, different.

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last dick joke in! “ Stamos wrote in the caption. “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”

Since Saget’s death, Stamos has made sure to honor his old co-star and friend. Last week he shared the complete eulogy he delivered at Saget’s funeral, in which he paid tribute by going blue. “Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way,” he said at one point. “As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly.) That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.”

