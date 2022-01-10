Following the tragic news of Bob Saget‘s death at only the age of 65, the cast members of Full House have begun issuing statements sharing their heartbreak and love for the TV actor/comedian who played quintessential sitcom dad Danny Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom and its Netflix revival, Fuller House. Saget was famously close with his co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier as the three became immediate life-long friends who would routinely show up in each other’s projects and were always open to lovingly prank the other.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

“My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who practically grew up in front of America on Full House, had the pleasure of reuniting with Saget again on Fuller House and shared her appreciation for their time together. Also, joining her are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who issued a rare public statement to mark Saget’s passing.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words,” Cameron Bure tweeted. “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Olsen twins said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022

Rounding out the tributes is Andrea Barber who played annoying next door neighbor Kimmy Gibler on the original series and reprised her role for Fuller House: