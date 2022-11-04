John Wick fans are eager for a fourth movie in the franchise, but 2023 will also see the Wickiverse expand to streaming platforms as well. The Continental, a Wick-related spinoff prequel about the assassin hotel featured extensively in the later films, will arrive next year on streaming services.

As Deadline reported on Friday, things have shuffled from the original plan to debut the series on Starz. The show will now air on Peacock when it debuts in 2023, while Amazon Prime will have its rights internationally. As the outlet reports, Peacock will also have the rights to the first three John Wick movies as well, so all your Wick is now in one place.

The Continental serves as an origin story of sorts for both The Continental and its staff, with new actors playing existing characters as they flesh out the logic of an assassin-only hotel secretly taking up prime real estate in New York City. From the Deadline description, it sounds like The Continental will have a bit of The Deuce in it. Oh, and Mel Gibson is there, too:

The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins. It told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise – a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell. Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Woodell stars alongside Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD and Nhung Kate as Yen.

That makes 2023 a big year for Wick, with John Wick 4 also slated for a release next year. It’s been a long wait for fans of the series due to the pandemic, so it’s about time everyone gets what they want here. And now we know where to find it all.

