JoJo Siwa, the Dance Moms contestant-turned-YouTube personality with over 12 million subscribers, was named one of Time‘s most influential people in the world in 2020. “JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now. As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo,” Kim Kardashian wrote for the magazine. “You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail.” But the 18-year-old has since ditched her trademark all-rainbow-everything style for a more haunting look, at least for one night.

On Monday’s horror-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars, Siwa performed a routine set to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington with her dance partner, Jenna Johnson (the first same-sex couple in the show’s history), while dressed as Pennywise. Yes, the clown from It. It’s weird as heck, but Siwa and Johnson are talented dancers and earned a perfect 10 out of 10 score from the judges.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: more dance routines should end with a popular children’s entertainer pulling someone’s arm off while dressed as an evil clown. Is that too much to ask? You can watch the Dancing with the Stars clip above.