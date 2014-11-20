Jon Hamm Is Returning To ‘Parks And Recreation’

#Jon Hamm #Parks And Recreation #Mad Men
11.20.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Now that Mad Men has finished shooting, Jon Hamm has nothing to do except handsomely count his millions of dollars, handsomely show off his knowledge of Internet cats, and handsomely pop up in various TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, where according to EW, he’ll “reprise his brief role as an inept National Parks employee Ed.”

“If I have my way, every episode where you see events that take place before that moment will include a shot of him doing something insanely incompetent,” showrunner Mike Schur told my colleague Dan Snierson of a Hamm return. (Via)

Six Feet Under began every episode with a death; Parks and Recreation could end every episode with a Jon Hamm f*ck up. Ben and Leslie? We never find out where that elevator goes, because Ed is the elevator repair guy and now they’re stuck. It’s a really cheap final season.

Via EW

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Hamm#Parks And Recreation#Mad Men
TAGSJON HAMMMad MenPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP