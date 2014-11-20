Jon Hamm Is Returning To ‘Parks And Recreation’

Now that Mad Men has finished shooting, Jon Hamm has nothing to do except handsomely count his millions of dollars, handsomely show off his knowledge of Internet cats, and handsomely pop up in various TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, where according to EW, he’ll “reprise his brief role as an inept National Parks employee Ed.”
“If I have my way, every episode where you see events that take place before that moment will include a shot of him doing something insanely incompetent,” showrunner Mike Schur told my colleague Dan Snierson of a Hamm return. (Via)
Six Feet Under began every episode with a death; Parks and Recreation could end every episode with a Jon Hamm f*ck up. Ben and Leslie? We never find out where that elevator goes, because Ed is the elevator repair guy and now they’re stuck. It’s a really cheap final season.
Oh god yes.
“It’s a really cheap final season.” Boo, I disagree. I think it’s a great way to progress the characters to the point we want to see them when the show wraps up for good, which obviously include kids for Leslie and Ben, without having to actually expose us to all the pregnancy and baby drama. I appreciate them skipping all that, starting up in the future where Leslie is back to work, so the show can be normal without kids but with the characters still getting their kids like we know they want.
Wow. You really don’t get jokes, huh?
That sentence you quoted was part of a joke premise that the entire final season would be set inside an elevator.
I believe they’re only doing 12 episodes. Will be interesting to see where they take it in what amounts to half a season…
As long as he has time to reprise his role in The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.
Don’t we already have Larry, er…Jerry, or whatever the hell he is called now?
He also handsomely played the voice of Kate Micucci’s inner monologue on a recent Doug Loves Movies.
I love this show, and would have been satisfied if last season’s finale was the series finale. It worked perfectly for that.
Ed and crazy Craig successfully pitch an entertainment 720 revival to Tom and John Ralphio leading into a spinoff thanks
This might have been brought up before, but the way that Jon Hamm says “literally” in that scene makes me wonder (and hope) if he’s some sort of relative of Rob Lowe’s Chris.