Jon Hamm Is Returning To ‘Parks And Recreation’

Now that Mad Men has finished shooting, Jon Hamm has nothing to do except handsomely count his millions of dollars, handsomely show off his knowledge of Internet cats, and handsomely pop up in various TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, where according to EW, he’ll “reprise his brief role as an inept National Parks employee Ed.”

“If I have my way, every episode where you see events that take place before that moment will include a shot of him doing something insanely incompetent,” showrunner Mike Schur told my colleague Dan Snierson of a Hamm return. (Via)

Six Feet Under began every episode with a death; Parks and Recreation could end every episode with a Jon Hamm f*ck up. Ben and Leslie? We never find out where that elevator goes, because Ed is the elevator repair guy and now they’re stuck. It’s a really cheap final season.

