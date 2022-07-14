For the first time in history, a fan has taken the mic at a convention to say they had “more of a statement than a question,” without it being an absolute calamity. In fact, it brought the house down.

According to tweets gathered by Buzzfeed, staff at the London Film and Comic-Con treated Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn rudely when he interacted with fans of his character, Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. With too many fans overbooked for signatures, the staff forcefully told Quinn not to talk at all, even though he was having a good time engaging with those who’d paid anywhere from $45 to $125 to see him.

The organisation was a shambles and the staff were rude as hell. But Joseph Quinn was so genuine and friendly and gave me a hug even though the staff were yelling at him to hurry up. Top bloke. #LFCC pic.twitter.com/MqoRYxkqrF — evangeline (@evangelineparry) July 10, 2022

The next day during an open Q&A, a fan named Kimberley Burrows offered the not-a-question that brought Quinn to tears.

“Mine’s not really a question, it’s just more an extension of gratitude,” she said. “A lot of us have heard of what happened yesterday, whether it’s true or not, about how you were treated. I really want to say, we’re really grateful that you’re sharing your time. Thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us and making our summer. I think we’ve all connected to Eddie for one reason or another. Whether we like his taste in music, or that he’s the outsider. I think all of us are a part of Eddie. We’ve travelled far because we really connected with you as well and you made our weekend.”

Rock on, Kimberley. Eddie Munson forever.

(via Buzzfeed)