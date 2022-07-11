Metallica has enjoyed plenty of popularity over the past few decades and they’re riding a renewed wave of it now, thanks to “Master Of Puppets” playing a pivotal role in the new season of Stranger Things. Without spoiling too much, in the show, Eddie Munson (portrayed by Joseph Quinn) plays the 1986 single on guitar at a key moment.

Since then, the tune has found a new audience for itself and sparked a younger generation to get interested in the legendary rockers. All the while, the band has embraced being part of this cultural moment, doing so again over the weekend.

Yesterday, @strangerwriters, the official Twitter account of the Stranger Things writers’ room, shared a video of Quinn (not in character as Munson) playing the song along with Metallica’s studio version, doing a terrific job at keeping up with the song’s fast and intense riffs.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

“practice makes perfect,” the post reads. Metallica seem to dig the video, as they gave it a retweet.

This comes shortly after they did a TikTok duet video of themselves playing along with the song’s appearance in the episode. They also recently shut down fans of the band trying to belittle Stranger Things viewers just now discovering the long-running group, writing, “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”