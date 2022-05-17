Judd Apatow was a guest on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Donald Trump’s former-secretary of defense (before he was fired in a tweet) Mark Esper was also a guest on last night’s episode. They did not share time on the couch together; if they did, things would have been even more awkward than they already were.

After Esper promoted his tell-all book, A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times, Apatow came out to discuss his George Carlin documentary with Colbert — and to trash Esper. “I don’t think George Carlin would like Mark Esper,” Apatow said. “Carlin’s whole idea was that people with money manipulate the whole system. So if somebody knows that Trump is a maniac, you would think the day after he gets fired is the day to go, ‘Hey, he wanted to shoot all the George Floyd protestors in the legs.’ But he waits a year to write a book and he makes money. And I think that was George Carlin’s whole thing, which is that they’re not looking out for you.”

Colbert then smoothly transitioned the conversation to Apatow’s family, including his Euphoria star daughter, Maude. You can watch The Late Show interview.