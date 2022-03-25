After wowing audiences with its wild second season, the HBO original series Euphoria has become such a huge hit that Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the show, has become a bigger name than her father, acclaimed comedy director Judd Apatow. At least with the show’s audience, anyway, and the elder Apatow is perfectly fine with it. In fact, he says that’s the plan.

While sitting down with The Last Laugh podcast, the Knocked Up director recalled his first experience with seeing Maude’s fame eclipse his own on social media. Via The Daily Beast:

“I went online and I looked at my Twitter feed and I saw that my name was trending and the first tweet was something like ‘Judd Apatow is Maude’s dad?!’” the legendary comedy director tells me in this preview from next week’s 150th episode of The Last Laugh podcast. “And then someone else was like, ‘Who the fuck is Judd Apatow?’ And then someone else was like, ‘He’s a director!’ And then that person said, ‘Well, I don’t know every nerdy indie director.’ And then someone else was like, ‘He’s not an indie director. He did Knocked Up!’”

Of course, like any proud parent, Apatow couldn’t be more thrilled of Maude’s work on Euphoria, which he self-deprecatingly jokes is directed better than anything he’s ever put out.

“You’re supposed to surpass your parents,” Apatow said. “You want to be the better version. So that’s already happened and I’m very excited for her.”

