Judd Apatow has been teasing a George Carlin documentary for HBO, and it’s about to arrive surprisingly soon. The premium channel just dropped the first official trailer for George Carlin’s American Dream along with a May 20 release date for the first installment. However, fans of the legendary comedian won’t have to wait long for the second and final installment, which arrives the next day on May 21.

The documentary will feature candid interviews with Carlin’s daughter as well as the numerous comedians he’s inspired over the decades including Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, and many more. George Carlin’s American Dream also won’t shy away the comics’ drug addiction and the affects it had on his career and marriage. Like the man himself, the documentary will be no bullsh*t.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The two-part documentary tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brenda’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents enduring love and partnership.

George Carlin’s American Dream premieres May 20 on HBO with the second installment arriving on May 21.