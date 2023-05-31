“As they say in the Bible, you’re screwed.” – Raylan Givens and his hat (which already got dusty on a Detroit street) and swagger are officially back.

As seen in the above trailer for Justified: City Primeval, those words come from Elmore Leonard’s arguably most beloved protagonist of all time, and we are blessed enough to soon see Timothy Olyphant return in his most infamous role as everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal. Heck, even fugitives can’t stop themselves from gasping (as I recently discussed about an essential-rewatch episode of Justified) at the very sight of this cowboy out of water.

We’ve already heard about how this revival will begin about fifteen years after Raylan left Harlan County’s hollers. Yet now, he’s been plucked out of Miami in pursuit of the “new Boyd” (as previously described to Entertainment Weekly) — Clement Mansell, “a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once.”

In the above trailer, we get a better look at Clement Mansell. He’s portrayed by Boyd Holbrook, who knows a thing or two about self-assured swagger from a lawman’s POV through his Narcos tenure and has also been celebrated for his performance as The Corinthian in Netflix’s recent The Sandman TV adaptation. Holbrook has shown himself to be capable of charismatic and layered performances, and we’ll soon see what he’s got here.

Let’s take a few guesses at how Mansell might fare against quick-draw Raylan Givens from these trailer screencaps. Granted, these are wild stabs in the dark because this is a sliced-and-diced selection of moments from the season — such is the nature of a trailer — but let’s do this anyway. Does this guy seem like the “new Boyd,” and how screwed is he?

First up, the guy apparently wears tighty whities, which negates any attempt to look tough, even while wielding a firearm. Also, I have to wonder about the symbolic nature of the bird tattoos on his chest. Does he legit have the Oklahoma state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, on his chest? It looks that way (?), but don’t take my word for it. Still, we’re not seeing a swastika like Boyd sported, which is always a plus for any human being. However, Mansell may have signed his own death certificate with this move: