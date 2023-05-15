After plenty of speculation about a release date, FX has finally announced when Raylan Givens shall grace our TVs again. The magic date shall be July 18, when two episodes will materialize live and be streamable the next day on Hulu. The revival is based upon Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit novel, and a new teaser shows Raylan Givens swaggering into Detroit. Naturally, he must rescue and dust off his infamous hat, too.

Time for a rewatch of all six seasons, no? Hmm. Well, if you don’t have time to squeeze that in with all the new TV crowding your queue, we recently suggested watching an essential episode, “Long In The Tooth,” which highlights this lawman’s legendary status and also acts as a reminder of how the Marshall Out Of Water rolls around in the world. He should have a swell time hunting bad guys in Motor City.

While he also probably hunts for ice cream, Raylan will be in pursuit of the “new Boyd” — Clement Mansell, “a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once.” via Entertainment Weekly. The show also takes place about five years before Raylan faces mandatory retirement age, but it doesn’t feel like he’ll ever be too old for this sh*t.

FX previously revealed only the tiniest hint of footage, so seeing the hat and boots in action feels like coming home, even though (obviously) Raylan will be far from the hollers of Kentucky.

Justified: City Primeval premiere on July 18. This will follow the world premiere on June 1-4 at Austin’s ATX TV Festival.