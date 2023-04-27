When Does ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Come Out?

FX knows that the people want more of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. We could all use more of his swagger, his love of ice cream, and the way that he wears that hat. Fortunately, this is all on the way to our living rooms with Justified: City Primeval, but when will that happen? FX has been guarding this show well, only revealing the tiniest sliver of footage thus far, even as Timothy Olyphant has revealed the “insane” experience of the real-life shoot-out that spilled over onto the Chicago set last year.

Soon enough, the Justified: City Primeval world premiere shall be happening. And from there, they will simply have to show the rest of the world actual episodes. When does the former happen? As Deadline has now revealed, the premiere will go down during the first week of June: “The world premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval is among the events scheduled for Opening Night of Season 12 of the ATX TV Festival, which runs June 1-4 in Austin.”

What of an actual release date on your TVs and streaming devices? You gotta hang tight for a little longer for that information. FX hasn’t divulged that detail yet, but it’s understood that Summer 2023 will make it happen. So, we’ll get to see how Raylan is doing, fifteen years after he discussed digging coal with Boyd Crowder while the latter prepared to languish behind bars.

Will we see any cameos from old cast members? There’s been no confirmation of any thus far, and there’s really no reason for the show to haul other characters up to Chicago. I do kind-of wonder how many times Raylan and Winona tried to get back together over the years, but it felt like they were done at the end of the principal series. Also, Natalie Zea is stuck in primeval hell these days, in a place much worse than the hollers of Kentucky.

Whatever happens, this limited series will run a mere eight episodes (cross your fingers for more!) and be based upon Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit novel.

Justified: City Primeval on FX sometime in Summer 2023.