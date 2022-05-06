Them long hard times are officially coming back, and getting closer. Back in January, it was announced that Justified—the hit FX series featuring Timothy Olyphant in his most iconic lawman role, as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens—was coming back for a second go-around. While the only thing we know about Justified: City Primeval’s release date is that it won’t premiere until 2023, Variety reports that production on the limited series is scheduled to begin this week in Chicago.

According to Variety, the series will pick up essentially in real-time, finding Givens eight years removed from where we saw him in the original series finale, which aired in 2015:

He now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivian Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

In addition to Holbrook (Narcos), Ellis (King Richard), and Vivian Olyphant—Timothy’s real-life 19-year-old daughter, who will play Raylan’s fictional 15-year-old kid—FX announced a handful of new cast members, including Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), and Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird).

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in January, when the reboot was officially announced. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

(Via Variety)