Justin Timberlake And Bill Hader Were Not Happy To See Andy Samberg On ‘SNL’

If you like returning cast members, tonight is probably your favorite SNL of the season. We’re up to Weekend Update, and already we’ve seen Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Justin Timberlake, who might as well be part of the cast. He’s in Russia, though, so he had to leave a message for his dick buddy. As for Hader, well, he can’t let Samberg have all the impression glory.
Expect Chevy Chase’s ghost to show up later tonight.
Host Andy Samberg ~ Saturday Night Live Finale by HumanSlinky
Hologram…Chevy Chase’s hologram. Get with the times, Josh Kurp!
Fuck Chevy, I want to see Belushi’s hologram
Agreed. With hologram Farley, banging out huge lines of hologram cocaine.
*holoGRAMS?
I really had higher expectations for this episode. My bad.
Digital Short is a Best.
I was so disappointed with the digital shorts.
It would have been great if Samberg had passed the SNL Digital Short mantle to Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett.
But dammit, if dubstep DJs didn’t have it coming to ’em!
oh God no the kissing family skit. no no no no no.
The pornstar skit makes me laugh every time. And we get to see Bayer and Strong (Stronger?) in tight dresses with bewbs.
In Soviet Russia, Timberlake Justins YOU!
What the fuck did I just watch in that bottom clip.