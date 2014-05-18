Justin Timberlake And Bill Hader Were Not Happy To See Andy Samberg On ‘SNL’

If you like returning cast members, tonight is probably your favorite SNL of the season. We’re up to Weekend Update, and already we’ve seen Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Justin Timberlake, who might as well be part of the cast. He’s in Russia, though, so he had to leave a message for his dick buddy. As for Hader, well, he can’t let Samberg have all the impression glory.

Expect Chevy Chase’s ghost to show up later tonight.