Kate McKinnon Explains The Key To Doing A Perfect Justin Bieber Impression

Kate McKinnon’s Justin Bieber impression is probably our nation’s most valuable natural resource at this point. It’s perfect, from the overcompensating swagger to the ridiculous posture to the smoldering, smoldering eyes she throws at the camera. And now you too can pull it off! Probably. Sort of. But worse.
You see, McKinnon appeared on Conan last night, and in a conversation that also touched on her Ellen impression and the genesis of her and Aidy Bryant’s Dyke & Fats sketch, she revealed the secret to doing a perfect Bieber impression: “Looking like a puppy who just piddled and is sort of sorry about it.” And you know what? Yeah, I can see it.
She also talked about the time she met the Canadian pop star, who she described as “very sweet” and having “the swagger of a gang leader” with a face that belongs on the Sistine Chapel. A beautiful gang leader who just piddled on the floor. I couldn’t have said it any better myself.
McKinnon should be featured in no less than 90% of all SNL sketches next season.
The better question is why isn’t she? And why is Terran Killam in so many?
Bieber impression is adequate, but not enough to redeem her for the spectacularly unfunny “Russian lady” character.
The Russian was funnyish the 1st time. No need to be a repeat though.
I’m sorry to inform you both, but the Russian lady is hilarious every time.
I’m quite attracted to Kate McKinnon, so seeing this feels really weird.
I thought it was a guy in drag.
Still think it’s a guy in drag