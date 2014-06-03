Kate McKinnon Explains The Key To Doing A Perfect Justin Bieber Impression

Kate McKinnon’s Justin Bieber impression is probably our nation’s most valuable natural resource at this point. It’s perfect, from the overcompensating swagger to the ridiculous posture to the smoldering, smoldering eyes she throws at the camera. And now you too can pull it off! Probably. Sort of. But worse.

You see, McKinnon appeared on Conan last night, and in a conversation that also touched on her Ellen impression and the genesis of her and Aidy Bryant’s Dyke & Fats sketch, she revealed the secret to doing a perfect Bieber impression: “Looking like a puppy who just piddled and is sort of sorry about it.” And you know what? Yeah, I can see it.

She also talked about the time she met the Canadian pop star, who she described as “very sweet” and having “the swagger of a gang leader” with a face that belongs on the Sistine Chapel. A beautiful gang leader who just piddled on the floor. I couldn’t have said it any better myself.