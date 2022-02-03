After Peacock dropped a short tease of Joe vs Carole last month, its new biopic series takes a deeper look at the Tiger King reality stars Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, the streaming platform is back with an official trailer and a slew of new photos of John Cameron Mitchell and SNL star Kate McKinnon in the title roles.

Described by executive producer Etan Frankel as a “fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Joe Vs. Carole will go beyond what viewers saw in Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, and also throw in some wild performances from Mitchell and McKinnon as they recreate that led to Exotic’s imprisonment after attempting to kill Baskin through a murder-for-hire plot.

You can see new photos from Joe vs. Carole below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Joe vs Carole starts streaming March 3 on Peacock.