Earlier this year, partially due to quarantine-related timing and partially due to a slew of bonkers twists, Netflix’s documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became a viral sensation, and it seemed like no less than 100 shows and movies were quickly being developed to capitalize on its fame. Now, one of them is actually happening.

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is officially locked in for a new Tiger King series that will air across NBC, USA, and Peacock. McKinnon will play Carole Baskin, the eclectic animal activist whose feud with zoo owner Joe Exotic led to his arrest and conviction after he attempted to have Baskin killed in a murder-for-hire plot. However, Baskin also has some skeletons in her closet when it comes to the mysterious disappearance of her husband. Via Variety:

Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, the show centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Baskin recently made headlines after she bashed Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s latest video for “WAP.” Baskin claimed that if the tigers featured in the video weren’t a visual effect, then the animals mistreated. Her criticism prompted a reaction from Cardi B that finished the work Joe Exotic started because this sure sounds like a murder.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord,” Cardi told i-D Magazine. “Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.” Allegedly, Cardi B. Allegedly.

(Via Variety)