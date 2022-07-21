Kate McKinnon was on Saturday Night Live for 11 seasons and 28 Hillary Clinton impressions, but she departed the long-running sketch series after the season 47 finale. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two-time Emmy winner discussed her exit.

“I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” she told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa during Thursday’s episode. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.” When asked if she’ll continue to watch the show, McKinnon replied, “I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. It’s my family. It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to tape The Bachelorette and watch it.”

That’s good advice. The world would be a much better place if everyone took a chill pill and watched The Bachelorette.

McKinnon left Saturday Night Live at the same time as her buddy Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney, but she’s the only one who appears in Barbie. Greta Gerwig is probably saving Mooney for the sequel.

