For her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig was nominated for two Oscars. For her follow-up, Little Women, she was nominated for another Oscar. So, naturally, for her next film, the three-time Academy Award nominee is making a movie about Barbie.

But this is no ordinary movie about the Mattel doll that lives a fantastic life in plastic. This is a Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Margot Robbie look-alike Emma Mackey, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (of Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted fame). Let’s go party.

Warner Bros. released the first image from Barbie this week during CinemaCon. It shows Robbie in a 1960s-style outfit, complete with matching dress and polka dot headband, sitting in a pink Corvette. But where’s Gosling’s Ken? My guess: he’s stuffed in the trunk. Robbie did describe her goal with the movie as being “whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted,” and Barbie pulling a Goodfellas on her long-time boyfriend would count as “something totally different.” Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if this doesn’t happen now.

The reactions to the image are overwhelmingly positive:

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023.