Everyone Is Delighted By The First Look Of Margot Robbie As Barbie In Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

For her solo directorial debut, Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig was nominated for two Oscars. For her follow-up, Little Women, she was nominated for another Oscar. So, naturally, for her next film, the three-time Academy Award nominee is making a movie about Barbie.

But this is no ordinary movie about the Mattel doll that lives a fantastic life in plastic. This is a Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Margot Robbie look-alike Emma Mackey, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (of Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted fame). Let’s go party.

Warner Bros. released the first image from Barbie this week during CinemaCon. It shows Robbie in a 1960s-style outfit, complete with matching dress and polka dot headband, sitting in a pink Corvette. But where’s Gosling’s Ken? My guess: he’s stuffed in the trunk. Robbie did describe her goal with the movie as being “whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted,” and Barbie pulling a Goodfellas on her long-time boyfriend would count as “something totally different.” Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if this doesn’t happen now.

The reactions to the image are overwhelmingly positive:

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023.

