Weekend Update Was Straight Fire On The Season Premiere Of ‘SNL

09.30.18 1 hour ago

The first Weekend Update of Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season was jam-packed. After a long summer and an eventful week, Michael Che and Colin Jost didn’t have to do much in the season premier. Instead, they just let their castmates come on and do their various things.

Update had a Brett Kavanaugh-heavy start, with the highlight being Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression. If you can call it that. McKinnon’s portrayal of the 85-year old was a bit more youthful than you might have expected, despite the jokes about remembering to stay alive. McKinnon, in her finest Supreme Court robes, destroyed Kavanaugh while taking some breaks to celebrate particularly good barbs celebratory dance.

From there, Michael Che took on Bill Cosby and Leslie Jones showed up as Serena Williams. Sort of. Finally, they got to what Adam Driver really wanted to hear about: Pete Davidson’s summer. Davidson described the wealth gap in his relationship, taking another chance to brag about the $60,000 apartment his fiancée pays for. He then talked about death threats and finally explained that he had replaced Grande’s birth control with Tic-Tacs. It was the perfect end to a Pete Davidson-centric episode and addressed all the things that were hanging over Davidson’s increased celebrity.

All in all, a great start to the season for Weekend Update.

TAGSARIANA GRANDELESLIE JONESPETE DAVIDSONsaturday night liveSNL

